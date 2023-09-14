News you can trust since 1948
How to enjoy Peterborough's Diwali celebrations

​Peterborough Diwali Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary next month with three events culminating in a huge celebration in Cathedral Square.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
The first event takes place on October 8 at Key Theatre – festival organisers have formed a partnership with the theatre who have extended their support in promoting Indian Fine Arts across this region. The Program aims to address the dearth of such musical concerts in East of England.

“Sangeet Sangam: Harmony of Melodies” is a grand celebration of the rich heritage and timeless beauty of Indian classical music. It aims to bring together renowned maestros, talented musicians, and music enthusiasts from across the globe to appreciate and delve deeper into the fascinating journey of Indian classical music.

The performances will showcase the masterful techniques, intricate rhythms, and soul-stirring melodies that have made Indian classical music renowned worldwide.

Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square in 2022Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square in 2022
Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square in 2022
    Artists taking part are Deepa Hattangady Karnad, Pandit Sanju Sahai (also known as Vishnu Sahai), Dr. Vijay Rajput and Dr Ravindra Gururaj Katoti.The same day, 11am at Key Theatre, there will be a competition targeting primary school children across Peterborough. It will be centred on drawing, story writing, fancy dress, dance, singing and poetry.

    Finally, on October 28, from 10am in Cathedral Square the Peterborough Diwali Festival celebrates with music, dance, Indian market and food.

