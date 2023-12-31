News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

How to enjoy a singalong with Rachel Parris in Peterborough

​sssss
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Show and Tell in association with Sophie Chapman Talent are delighted to

announce that one of comedy's greatest talents Rachel Parris is back and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

preparing to tour the UK and Ireland in 2024 with her brand new show Poise.

Most Popular
    Rachel Paris Photo: Karla GowlettRachel Paris Photo: Karla Gowlett
    Rachel Paris Photo: Karla Gowlett

    Tickets go on sale Friday 8th December and are available from

    rachelontour.com.

    Poise is set to be Rachel’s biggest live tour to date following her sell out shows

    All Change Please and It’s Fun To Pretend. This brand new offering is Rachel

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    at her best; a dazzling hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs. As a

    comedian and musician Rachel is able to both entertain and engage with her

    audiences and touches on some of life's most personal and emotional

    moments but expressed with lightness, occasional acidity and often a catchy

    refrain!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The BAFTA-nominated comedian is best known for both her viral satirical

    segments on The Mash Report and Late Night Mash which have had over 100

    million views, and as one of the founding cast members of the award-winning

    improv group Austentatious, who regularly perform to sold out crowds in

    London’s West End.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Rachel said: “I’m very excited to bring this show to places I’ve never

    performed before. This show is going to be a love letter to musical

    comedy – there’ll be standup, there’ll be satire, but I’m going back to

    where I started – at the piano singing funny songs - it’s what I’m best at,

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    and I can’t wait to meet new audiences across the UK and Ireland and

    persuade them to sing along. *singing along not compulsory*

    Rachel Parris is an award-winning musical comedian, actor, improviser and presenter. She was nominated for BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance and beat Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres and Amy Schumer to become Female First’s Comedian of the Year. Her incisive and hilarious segments on hit BBC2 series The Mash Report and as host of Late Night Mash (Dave), have been worldwide viral smash hits all across social media, firmly establishing her as a breakout comedy star.

    Related topics:IrelandTicketsWest End