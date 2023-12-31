Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Show and Tell in association with Sophie Chapman Talent are delighted to

announce that one of comedy's greatest talents Rachel Parris is back and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

preparing to tour the UK and Ireland in 2024 with her brand new show Poise.

Most Popular

Rachel Paris Photo: Karla Gowlett

Tickets go on sale Friday 8th December and are available from

rachelontour.com.

Poise is set to be Rachel’s biggest live tour to date following her sell out shows

All Change Please and It’s Fun To Pretend. This brand new offering is Rachel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

at her best; a dazzling hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs. As a

comedian and musician Rachel is able to both entertain and engage with her

audiences and touches on some of life's most personal and emotional

moments but expressed with lightness, occasional acidity and often a catchy

refrain!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BAFTA-nominated comedian is best known for both her viral satirical

segments on The Mash Report and Late Night Mash which have had over 100

million views, and as one of the founding cast members of the award-winning

improv group Austentatious, who regularly perform to sold out crowds in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said: “I’m very excited to bring this show to places I’ve never

performed before. This show is going to be a love letter to musical

comedy – there’ll be standup, there’ll be satire, but I’m going back to

where I started – at the piano singing funny songs - it’s what I’m best at,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and I can’t wait to meet new audiences across the UK and Ireland and

persuade them to sing along. *singing along not compulsory*