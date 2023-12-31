How to enjoy a singalong with Rachel Parris in Peterborough
Show and Tell in association with Sophie Chapman Talent are delighted to
announce that one of comedy's greatest talents Rachel Parris is back and
preparing to tour the UK and Ireland in 2024 with her brand new show Poise.
Tickets go on sale Friday 8th December and are available from
rachelontour.com.
Poise is set to be Rachel’s biggest live tour to date following her sell out shows
All Change Please and It’s Fun To Pretend. This brand new offering is Rachel
at her best; a dazzling hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs. As a
comedian and musician Rachel is able to both entertain and engage with her
audiences and touches on some of life's most personal and emotional
moments but expressed with lightness, occasional acidity and often a catchy
refrain!
The BAFTA-nominated comedian is best known for both her viral satirical
segments on The Mash Report and Late Night Mash which have had over 100
million views, and as one of the founding cast members of the award-winning
improv group Austentatious, who regularly perform to sold out crowds in
London’s West End.
Rachel said: “I’m very excited to bring this show to places I’ve never
performed before. This show is going to be a love letter to musical
comedy – there’ll be standup, there’ll be satire, but I’m going back to
where I started – at the piano singing funny songs - it’s what I’m best at,
and I can’t wait to meet new audiences across the UK and Ireland and
persuade them to sing along. *singing along not compulsory*
Rachel Parris is an award-winning musical comedian, actor, improviser and presenter. She was nominated for BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance and beat Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres and Amy Schumer to become Female First’s Comedian of the Year. Her incisive and hilarious segments on hit BBC2 series The Mash Report and as host of Late Night Mash (Dave), have been worldwide viral smash hits all across social media, firmly establishing her as a breakout comedy star.