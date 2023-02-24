Historian Simon Thurley to give Peterborough lecture

Peterborough Museum Society recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. Originally founded as the Peterborough Natural History Society and Field Club, it began to collect items which would eventually become the core collections of what is today Peterborough Museum. In 1968 the museum, housed in its current the Priestgate building, was presented to the City of Peterborough.In order to celebrate this milestone, the society has decided to create an anniversary lecture series, an annual lecture each spring with a high profile speaker open to all, in addition to its regular winter lecture series for for members.The first anniversary lecture will take on March 2 at 7.30pm at the John Clare Theatre at Peterborough Central Library, with Dr Thurley, who is well known from his 13 books and many TV documentaries, and was Chief Executive of English Heritage.