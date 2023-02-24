Historian Simon Thurley to give Peterborough lecture
Historian and heritage expert Dr Simon Thurley will speak on the future of Cathedral cities at Peterborough Museum Society’s anniversary lecture next week.
Peterborough Museum Society recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. Originally founded as the Peterborough Natural History Society and Field Club, it began to collect items which would eventually become the core collections of what is today Peterborough Museum. In 1968 the museum, housed in its current the Priestgate building, was presented to the City of Peterborough.In order to celebrate this milestone, the society has decided to create an anniversary lecture series, an annual lecture each spring with a high profile speaker open to all, in addition to its regular winter lecture series for for members.The first anniversary lecture will take on March 2 at 7.30pm at the John Clare Theatre at Peterborough Central Library, with Dr Thurley, who is well known from his 13 books and many TV documentaries, and was Chief Executive of English Heritage.
Stuart Orme, Chair of Peterborough Museum Society says "At a time when Peterborough has seen many changes and is undergoing much development, this is a subject which is more relevant than ever. Simon has experience working in heritage and development across the UK and can provide perspective on how Cathedral cities can be developed in a way that complements their heritage."Tickets for the talk cost £10 and proceeds from the evening will go into the Museum Society's funds which help to benefit Peterborough Museum's work.