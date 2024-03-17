Hilarious thriller is a Houdini whodunnit!

Houdini’s Greatest EscapePhoto: Pamela Raith

Can Harry and Bess escape the plot and clear their names? And how is their rival, The Superstar Spiritualist medium, Agatha, involved?

All will be revealed in this hilarious 39 Steps-esque thriller (​Houdini’s Greatest Escape, Key Theatre, March 20), played out in New Old Friends’ (Crimes on Centre Court) inimitable, award-winning style of physical comedy, sparkling wit and just a touch of chaos.

Featuring a hard-working cast of four playing multiple roles on an almost harder-working set, this show will have you laughing and gasping throughout at the magic of theatre and the ‘real’ magic of illusions designed by TV’s Pete Firman (Netflix Good Omen’s / BBC One’s The Magicians)

It is written and directed by Feargus Woods Dunlop, who says: “This is a show we have wanted to make for years and are over the moon that the company in finally in a position to realise the vision of blending our slightly chaotic ‘overtly theatrical’ nonsense with some genuine illusions.