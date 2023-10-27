High Rollaz back with music to feed the Soul

Donovan Bad Boy Smith

The team will be taking over Afro Caribbean restaurant and bar Embe in Cowgate on November 3, promising their heaviest line-up of quality DJs to provide the perfect vibe.

Headlining - and up close and personal – is the legendary DJ's DJ...Mr Vibesday himself – Donovan Bad Boy Smith (Bassdrive/Mi-Soul Radio).

And for the first time in Peterborough, it’s the founder of Future Sounds Radi Miss Fortune.

High Rollaz are at Embe on November 3

Celebrating 10 years of Default records, and after smashing up for High Rollaz at Embe over the summer label boss West returns to roll it out.

Making Serious moves right now with releases on Natty Dubs, Soul Deep records and at least three releases forthcoming on major labels, get ready for the producer of the moment Zoner.

Alongside the High Rollaz Family:

From Future Sounds Radio (Super Saturdays) Mr High Rolla Sincere and fresh from LA the dub plate, remixer and bootleg specialist specialist DJ Quest.

From Under the Strictly Soulful duo DJs INSTANT & TREDDA, digging deep for your musical pleasure.

One third of the legendary Shades Of Rhythm Rayan Gee – front man and vocalist for the legends of the rave scene – will be building the party with his unique blend of melodic liquid breaks and downtempo vibes to get the party started alongside Drax MC from project abundance.

With two floors, two bars and areas to dance, vibe, chill and eat… the Soulfood kitchen will be open all night for your delight including a special High Rollaz street food box, special rum cocktails and Red Stripe too.