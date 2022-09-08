Hidden places on view as part of Heritage Open Days

Some of the places that are open

It is part of Heritage Open Days, England's largest festival of history and culture, which this year takes place from September 9-18, with a theme of Astounding Inventions – exploring the history of invention and innovation.

It brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Stories are told, traditions explored and histories brought to life.

Here is a rundown of what is involved locally. For details of further afield go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

Peterborough Museum

Thomas Deacon Academy - 21st Century school with 300-year historyExplore a 21st Century school with a 300-year history. Take a guided tour of Thomas Deacon Academy, in Queens Gardens, built by the world-renowned architect, Norman Foster, and discover the heritage of Deacon's School through the years.Thomas Deacon Academy saw the merger of three secondary schools in 2007 – Deacon’s School, Hereward Community College and John Mansfield School.

At the time when it opened, it was the largest single-site academy in the UK.Deacon’s School first opened to 20 poor boys in 1722, thanks to the generosity of Thomas Deacon. Thomas Deacon bequeathed in his will estate to the setting up of a school.

The original school opened in Cowgate, before moving to Crown Lane (renamed Deacon’s Street) in 1882, before moving to Queen’s Gardens in 1960.Event times: Saturday, September 10 from 10:00-15:00. No booking required

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery: Let’s Look Inside100 years ago, Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery was Peterborough Infirmary. Take a tour of the Infirmary- you might even bump into some of the hospital staff hard at work. Plus try your hand at identifying some X-rays Hear the story of a hospital employee and keen photographer who created his own X-ray equipment.Event times: Saturday 10 September at 1100 &1400. Book on the day.

Peterborough ERF

Peterborough Energy Recovery Facility, Fourth Drove, PeterboroughViridor’s energy recovery facility (ERF) diverts non-recyclable waste from landfill, generating energy and creating resources for use in constructionTake a tour of our facility and find out what happens to your non-recyclable waste after you put it in the bin.Event times: Thursday 15 September: Pre-booked tour starts at 11:00 am (duration approximately 2.5 hours); Friday 16 September: Pre-booked tour starts at 11:00 am (duration approximately 2.5 hours)Pre-booking is required . Email: [email protected] for details.

St Margaret’s Church FlettonThis is a chance to see inside the church and look at the Saxon Stones. There will be members of the congregation on hand to guide you through the displays. Trace your family history. Absorb the wonderful architecture.Event times: Saturday 10 September: 1300-1700; Sunday 11 September: 1300-1700.No booking required

Cambridgeshire Chattels at Milton Hall, PeterboroughAn opportunity to view chattels of historic or artistic interest. Not suitable for children under 14 years.Event times; Friday 9 September at1030 & 1430.Pre-booking required on 01733 267740.

St Pegas Church and medieval wallpaintings, Peakirk14th Century wall paintings are the most striking feature of Peakirk church, but its fabric dates from the early 11th to 15th century.

Hear stories of Anglo-Saxon rivalries and misdeeds behind its founding. Guided tours are also available.Event Times: September 10, 11, 17, 18 from 1200-1600.No booking required.

St Andrew’s Church, NorthboroughDiscover a Medieval Church dating back to the 12th century, the west wall possibly earlier. It has connections to the Cromwell and Claypole families and the poet John Clare.Event times: Saturday 10 September: 1100-1600.No booking required.

Architecture and history of Crowland AbbeyAn abbey has stood on the site since 716 and some remaining parts date back to Norman times. Whether your interests lie in architecture, history, or people you will find something here to interest you.Event times: Saturday 10 September from 10.00-16.00.No booking required.

Rothschild Bungalow Open Day, Ramsey Heights, RamseyCome and visit this jewel in the crown of Woodwalton Fen NNR. Built in 1911 as a base for research and summer retreats, this captivating building gives a glimpse into the past pursuits of the founder of the wildlife trusts and wildlife conservation as we know it. There will be staff and volunteers to talk to you about the history of the area and the plans for the future of the Great Fen. At 12pm and 2pm, some time-travelling Victorian entomologists will help you look for insects, just as Rothschild would have done 100 years ago.Event Times: Saturday 17 September: 10:00 - 15:00.No booking required.

Ramsey Mortuary Chapels, Wood Lane, RamseyRamsey Mortuary Chapels were built in 1858 in the Gothic Revival style and comprise of two chapels, one Anglican and one Non-Conformist. Both contain contagion windows, which are the only two remaining in the country and are considered of national importance.Learn about the Grade II listed chapels and their unique contagion windows, the history of cremation in Britain and its origins.There is an archive centred on Ramsey and Huntingdonshire which is free to browse.Event times: Sunday 11 September from 11am to 4pm.No booking required

Ramsey Rural Museum, Wood Lane, Ramsey,Ramsey Rural Museum is a community project opened in 1983, managed and run by volunteers showing agricultural and social history over the past 200 years of Fenland history and rural life. Displays include authentic chemist and cobblers shops, 1940s Fen Cottage, sensory garden, school room, kitchen, parlour and bedroom. Many areas display of farm machinery, implements and vehicles.

There is a tea room, bookshop and museum shop. The museum hosts Cambridgeshire Community Archive as well as the museum's own archive. A nursery rhyme trail provides fun activities for children.Event times: Sunday 11 September: 11am to 5pm.No booking required.

St Thomas a Becket Church, RamseyLook round the church, which was once part of Ramsey Abbey, and see points of historical interest.Fun science activities for children and familiesEvent times: Sunday 11 September from 12pm to 5pm.No booking required

Ramsey Abbey Walled Kitchen Garden, Wood Lane, Ramsey,Visit a typical Victorian walled garden which has been restored by volunteers. The one acre garden has plantings of vegetables, fruit, flowers, herbaceous borders, a salvia border and a newly reconstructed herb garden plus a 30m long Victorian style greenhouse.Event times: Sunday 11 September from 11am to 5pm.No booking required.

Abbey House and Grounds, Church Green, RamseyThe Abbey House is built on the site of the dissolved Ramsey Abbey founded in 969 AD and consists of Tudor, Jacobean, Georgian and Victorian wings and improvements.