Here’s what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

See The Outlaw Eagles at the Parkway Sports and Social Club on Friday

FRIDAY:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue has The Outlaw Eagles - a tribute to The Eagles, one of the world’s greatest and best-selling bands of all time. The band (pictured) hail from Peterborough, so are looking forward to this rare, local gig with a home crowd at the Parkway Club.

Tickets are £12 in advance (£14 on the door subject to availability) and the doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Charters has Prime Cuts – Pure indie vinyl with DJs Ollie Jones and Derby Neal. Free entry. From 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band playing anthemic Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Kick Back;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Funk Fever – DJ Sav will be playing funk, disco, soul, funky house and tech house from 9pm till late. Free entry.;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has CJ Hatt;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Definitely Oasis - the UK’s #1 Oasis tribute, with support from local boys The Tenters. Advance tickets at www.skiddle.com/

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has the first visit of country duo Roots & Wings. £5.50 on the door.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has KJ & the Catt Duo - £5 on the door;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Mighty & The High;

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers - Goldblume + Scumbus + Manic from 8pm;

Yard of Ale has Porky Pig;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards playing the very best in Rock, Pop and Indie classics. Free admission;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry.

Charters has Mola Mola Jambalaya playing Rock n Roll with funk, soul and blues. Free entry, from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Dave Lesley guitarist/keyboard/vocalist from 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Money Shot (inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm, free entry;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Head in The Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm; and Richard Hall from 4.30pm;

Charters has Alex Eardley-Scott – a guitarist and singer performing classic blues, rock, folk, soul and pop covers. From 3pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Hayley Di Rito from 3pm ro 6pm;

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;