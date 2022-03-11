Here’s what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

See Peterborough’s The Outlaw Eagles at the Parkway Club tonight (Friday) as the weekend gets under way for music lovers in the city.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:05 am
See The Outlaw Eagles at the Parkway Sports and Social Club on Friday

FRIDAY:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue has The Outlaw Eagles - a tribute to The Eagles, one of the world’s greatest and best-selling bands of all time. The band (pictured) hail from Peterborough, so are looking forward to this rare,  local gig with a home crowd at the Parkway Club.

Tickets are £12 in advance (£14 on the door subject to availability) and the doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Charters has Prime Cuts – Pure indie vinyl with DJs Ollie Jones and Derby Neal. Free entry. From 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band playing anthemic Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Kick Back;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Funk Fever – DJ Sav will be playing funk, disco, soul, funky house and tech house from 9pm till late. Free entry.;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has CJ Hatt;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Definitely Oasis - the UK’s #1 Oasis tribute, with support from local boys The Tenters. Advance tickets at www.skiddle.com/

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has the first visit of country duo Roots & Wings. £5.50 on the door.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has KJ & the Catt Duo - £5 on the door;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Mighty & The High;

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers - Goldblume + Scumbus + Manic from 8pm;

Yard of Ale has Porky Pig;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards playing the very best in Rock, Pop and Indie classics. Free admission;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry.

Charters has Mola Mola Jambalaya playing Rock n Roll with funk, soul and blues. Free entry, from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Dave Lesley guitarist/keyboard/vocalist from 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Money Shot (inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm, free entry;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Head in The Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm; and Richard Hall from 4.30pm;

Charters has Alex Eardley-Scott – a guitarist and singer performing classic blues, rock, folk, soul and pop covers. From 3pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Hayley Di Rito from 3pm ro 6pm;

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

Iron Horse Ranch House has an Open Mic Night ;

Peterborough