Here's 10 things to keep you occupied this week

Play With Art at Queensgate

PLAY WITH ARTQueensgate, October 7-2310 works of art displayed in 3d for the ultimate photoshoot experience. From selfies at Van Gogh’s painted cafe, to photos escaping terrifying Great White Sharks, this is a fun outing for everyone. Also featuring a T-Rex, a red carpet and even Spider Man, children, families and teens will have the opportunity to interact with these characters and illusions.

ROCK ORCHESTRA

New Theatre, tonight

A chamber orchestra breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock and Metal tracks. Expect to hear hits from: Pink Floyd, Metallica, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Rage Against The Machine, Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin, Evanescence, Guns N Roses, and more.

THE GOOD BOSS

Peterborough Arts CinemaJohn Clare Theatre, tonight (7.30pm)Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands.

BRIDGE FAIRPeterborough Embankment, until October 9John Thurston & Son are back with the best selection of rides and attractions – there’s something for the whole family plus a fireworks display on October 8.The fair is open 6pm -10pm weekdays and 2pm-10pm on Saturday and Sundays.

CRAFT FAIR

Crowland Abbey, October 8An opportunity to find a unique Christmas gift and soak up the atmosphere of the Abbey. Food and drink will also be available Admission is £1 towards the Abbey funds. The fair opens at 10pm and will close at 4pm.

THE VALLEY OF FEARKey Theatre, October 11-12Crammed full of adventure, mystery and brilliant deductions, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel is brought to life in this spectacular new stage adaptation by Nick Lane.

SEANN WALSHStamford Corn Exchange Theatre, October 8The observational stand-up and television comedy show regular brings his “Back from The Bed” tour to Stamford.

THE HIJACKED HOLLIES and BOOTLEG SHADOWSThe Cresset, October 9The Ultimate 60's Tribute in support of the East Anglia Air Ambulance starring two great acts.

TOTALLY TINANew Theatre, October 7Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute.