Here comes Summer at The Cresset - your guide to what's on

Coming to The Cresset - Get Ready

Here is a taste of what is coming up in June, July and August.

One Night of Queen

June 19

Carpenters Story

Starring Gary Mullen, who won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes Live Grand Final, in 200, One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert which perfectly recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.

Rory Jackson as Michael Jackson

June 23

Experience the physical, athletic embodiment and the magical showmanship of the legendary King of Pop!

Frankie’s Guys

June 24

Voted the UK’s best tribute in 2020, this award-winning celebration of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons proudly features West End leading men from hit musicals such as Jersey Boys.

Get ready to sing-along to over 20 timeless classics, such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night! and many more.

Comedy Club

June 24

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club-style environment.

80’s Party Night

June 25

The Cresset’s 80s Party Night is back! With the biggest 80s disco in town, loads of fun games, props and surprises and a truly spectacular fancy dress competition this is one night out you will not want to miss.

Age Restriction 18+

The Carpenters Story

July 1

This highly acclaimed concert style production is a spectacular celebration of the classic songbook that made The

Carpenters a legend in the world of popular music, selling over 100 million albums and singles.

This show once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with Musical Director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

Anton and Giovanni - Him & Me

July 7

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.

Lollypops & Moptops

July 8

A must-see show for all 50s and 60s music fans! Join The Dreamers, Buddy Walker as Buddy Holly and National Music Tribute Award Winners The Temple Brothers as they take you on a trip down nostalgia lane!

Formerly ‘Freddie and The Dreamers.’ The Dreamers remain one of the best known named bands on the sixties music circuit. Changes to personnel over the past 50 years were of course inevitable but Alan Mosca remains in the band today.

The Temple Brothers – Steve and Colin – are seasoned professionals who have toured extensively with their Everly Brothers and friends show.

Buddy Walker is one of the leading Buddy Holly tributes in the UK, having been performing this act for over 20 years. Another Multi Award winning artist performing all the magical hits from this legend.

Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys Experience

July 14

Now in its ninth successful year of touring, Paul Hopkins’ Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience will take you on a journey through the story of the Wilburys. With expert narrative and big screen action, this 34 th Anniversary Special is unmissable!

With tributes to Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan – all the Traveling Wilbury hits and classics are performed in the show including Handle with Care, End of the Line, Wilbury Twist, Heading for the Light, Tweeter and the Monkey Man, Last Night and many more!

Wayne Dilks - The George Michael Legacy

July 15

Join international tribute artiste Wayne Dilks and his incredible band for a celebration of George’s fantastic 35 year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album, Symphonica! Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for almost 20 years, dedicating his professional career to pay homage to the late pop phenomenon.

He delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way.

Get Ready – The Ultimate Soul & Motown Party!

July 28

This spectacular concert-style production features a stellar cast of critically- acclaimed singers and musicians, performing back-to-back soul and Motown classics!

Recreating the original Motown sound with exceptional authenticity, Get Ready’s outstanding vocal harmonies, dazzling costumes, and electric choreography immaculately revives one of the greatest eras of music the world has ever seen.

Featuring hits from The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, and many more!

The Queen’s Knickers

July 29

TaleGate Theatre Productions, producers of Father Christmas Needs A Wee! and The Giant’s Loo Roll bring you this regal children’s musical full of songs, silliness and a corgi or two! It’s a busy year for the Queen – she has lots of important events to attend. But disaster has struck the palace as Her Majesty’s knickers have been nicked – call the royal guard!

Jurassic Live

August 18 and 19

Join Jurassic Live for a roarsome new experience millions of years in the making and the closest you will ever come to real dinosaurs!

Jurassic Live is a thrilling new fun, educational and interactive stage show, taking you on an adventure with dinosaur rangers throughout the Jurassic zoo on the hunt for a missing dinosaur.

Along the way you’ll meet and learn about dinosaurs from the Cretaceous and Jurassic eras including the Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus, Velociraptor, Triceratops and even the mighty T-Rex!

The Sound of Springsteen

August 20

The Sound of Springsteen takes to the stage for another year of touring in 2022!

With a passion for the work of The Boss, the 8-piece tribute brings their years of live performances and recording to rock you with Bruce Springsteen’s greatest hits and deep cuts.

With songs including Born In The USA, Glory Days, Streets of Philadelphia and many more, this is a night of passion for Springsteen!

Billy Pearce

August 30

A national treasure, and without doubt one of Britain’s most talented and best loved comedians, multi-award winner Billy Pearce has won just about every comedy award going.

Age Restriction 16+