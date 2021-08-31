Heavy metal disco to return after 40 years as Peterborough man raises vital funds for Cancer Research

Del Singh when he ran the heavy metal night in the 1980s

Del Singh used to run the events in the 1980s, with scores of city residents attending the nights.

Now Del is dusting off his record collection ahead of the ‘Rock against Cancer’ night. The event will take place on Saturday 25 September between 8pm and midnight at the Focus Centre, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

Del said, “Over 40 years ago as a teenager I along with my brothers was a part of Electric Promotions putting on heavy metal nights in the city. As DJ’s our Spectra SoundSystem Rock Roadshow supported heavy rock bands both local and from all over the UK. Anyone who attended those nights back in the 1980’s will know just how legendary they were, and will remember the headbanging fun we had”.

AC/DC tribute band in the land, Let There B/DC will also be playing live on the night.

Del said: “Having seen AC/DC live several times over the years all I can say is that Let There B/DC have an authentic AC/DC sound, they’re definitely on the highway to hell and rock n roll damnation.

“I’m personally looking forward to spinning a whole lotta rock and metal classics, as well as stuff from today’s newer rock bands. I’m no longer the fresh faced youth I was four decades ago, more like a grumpy old rocker, but I still know what those about to rock, will enjoy.

“I do hope as many of the original Focus crowd from 80’s will be there in addition to a younger crowd who just wanna rock out to some amazing music. There will be a licensed bar and hot food cafe available, as well as quiet areas inside and outside.

“The best bit is that all ticket money is going directly to Cancer Research UK to help beat cancer sooner by filling the £44 million hole in cancer research funding that Coronavirus has left.”

Tickets are on sale now priced £9 + £1 booking fee online at: https://buytickets.at/rockagainstcancer