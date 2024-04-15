Heather Small postpones Peterborough concert

A Peterborough concert featuring 90s pop icon Heather Small has been postponed.
By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Heather Small will now be performing in Peterborough in NovemberHeather Small will now be performing in Peterborough in November
Heather Small will now be performing in Peterborough in November

The former M People singer and her live band were scheduled to perform at Peterborough Cathedral on May 5 – part of a huge series of musical events going through the summer.

A new date for the event has been fixed.

However, the Cathedral team announced this week: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, beyond our control, the scheduled Heather Small performance at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday 5th

May can no longer go ahead and has been postponed to a new date of Friday 1st November.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused as we know many of you were very excited to see Heather on 5th May as tickets were almost sold out!”

Ticket outlets Skiddle, Gigantic, Seetickets and Ticketweb will be in touch with ticketholders to either move them across to the new date or give a refund.

