Heather Small will now be performing in Peterborough in November

The former M People singer and her live band were scheduled to perform at Peterborough Cathedral on May 5 – part of a huge series of musical events going through the summer.

A new date for the event has been fixed.

However, the Cathedral team announced this week: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, beyond our control, the scheduled Heather Small performance at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday 5th

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May can no longer go ahead and has been postponed to a new date of Friday 1st November.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused as we know many of you were very excited to see Heather on 5th May as tickets were almost sold out!”