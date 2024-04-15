Heather Small postpones Peterborough concert
The former M People singer and her live band were scheduled to perform at Peterborough Cathedral on May 5 – part of a huge series of musical events going through the summer.
A new date for the event has been fixed.
However, the Cathedral team announced this week: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, beyond our control, the scheduled Heather Small performance at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday 5th
May can no longer go ahead and has been postponed to a new date of Friday 1st November.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused as we know many of you were very excited to see Heather on 5th May as tickets were almost sold out!”
Ticket outlets Skiddle, Gigantic, Seetickets and Ticketweb will be in touch with ticketholders to either move them across to the new date or give a refund.