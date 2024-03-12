Heather Small announces Peterborough gig

The voice of 90s hit-makers M People brings her unique blend of soul, pop, and inspiration to the heart of Peterborough this Spring.
By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Mar 2024, 22:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​ Known for her powerful vocals and soul-stirring performances, Heather Small will provide an extraordinary evening of music and inspiration at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday May 5 – accompanied by her full live band.

Against the backdrop of the majestic Cathedral, expect a night filled with timeless hits and soulful melodies.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am and will be available from Skiddle, Seetickets, Ticketweb and Gigantic.

Related topics:PeterboroughTicketsPeterborough CathedralCathedralSkiddle