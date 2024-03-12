Heather Small announces Peterborough gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​ Known for her powerful vocals and soul-stirring performances, Heather Small will provide an extraordinary evening of music and inspiration at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday May 5 – accompanied by her full live band.

Against the backdrop of the majestic Cathedral, expect a night filled with timeless hits and soulful melodies.