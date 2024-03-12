Heather Small announces Peterborough gig
The voice of 90s hit-makers M People brings her unique blend of soul, pop, and inspiration to the heart of Peterborough this Spring.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Known for her powerful vocals and soul-stirring performances, Heather Small will provide an extraordinary evening of music and inspiration at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday May 5 – accompanied by her full live band.
Against the backdrop of the majestic Cathedral, expect a night filled with timeless hits and soulful melodies.