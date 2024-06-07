Hear 19th century classics and a world premiere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrated horn player Ben Goldscheider is to join Brother Tree Sound for an evening of 19th-Century classics and a world premiere in Peterborough this month.

The renowned string quartet, featuring Anna de Bruin, Thea Spiers, Peter Mallinson, and Julia Graham, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance with Ben at the Church of St Giles, Holme, on June 15.

This concert will showcase an exquisite selection of 19th-century classics alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Peter Fribbins’s new quintet, ‘The Fens’. The concert is the second in a new series of events as part of the non-profit initiative Fenlandia, which aims to promote the cultural heritage of the Fenland region.

Peter Fribbins, a distinguished British composer, draws deeply from his personal and familial ties to the villages around Peterborough, particularly Holme. His grandfather was born in the village in 1911, and his great-grandmother was part of the choir on the historic ‘floating church’ in the 1890s.

Horn player ​Ben Goldscheider and composer Peter Fribbins

Additionally, his three times great-grandfather was the publican of the Admiral Wells in the 1860s. Fribbins's quintet ‘The Fens’ poignantly reflects this rich history through its movements, capturing the medieval grandeur of Peterborough Cathedral, the transformative power of the Great Northern Railway through the fenland, and the enduring legacy of St Withburga’s, the floating church.