Gypsy swing from Opaque to warm Charters’ Winter Ale Festival

See Opaque at Charters this weekend

There will be more than 20 real local and national ales, 15+ ciders and more than 35 gins - plus there is a general knowledge quiz for teams of six tonight. It is free entry, winning team gets £20 bar vouchers, from 8pm.

During the festival there is vinyl night tomorrow, live music on Saturday with the alternative gypsy swing sound of Opaque (pictured) and Sunday (from Meg McPartlin) plus the monthly music quiz.

Elsewhere....

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele rehearsal from 9.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Winter Bike Night from 5pm - 9pm;

FRIDAY:

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson; Free entry, from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has DB5 from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Veltones – Multi genres from classic rock to disco, funk and soul. Free entry,from 10pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Retrolux

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True British Mayhem from 9pm playing Punk / Rock N Roll covers and originals;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Mikki Jons, guitar vocalist. Doors open at 7pm;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Rachel and Verity’s Birthday Karaoke Night from 8pm - late, free entry;

SATURDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Under The Cover from 9pm. Top Cambridge party band playing Pop, Rock and Ska covers;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash- Funk, Soul, RnB, Hip hop and Dub bass. Free entry, from 9.30pm-2am;

Charters has the alternative gypsy swing sound of Opaque (pictured left) - free entry from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Ed Cox from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Liberation has the launch of #Soundbox with special guests Teekay & t3lsy plus resident DJ Ferris from 11pm through until 4am;

Rhythm Room has Patche di Rima official birthday party with live performances from Claudio & Snypah (8pm to 3am);

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 4pm;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Mark Stevens from 3pm

Charters has Meg McPartlin – singer songwriter influenced by Taylor Swift, Amy McDonald and others. Free entry, from 3pm; Then from 6.30pm the monthly music quiz for teams of six, free to enter with a £20 bar prize for the winning team;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has vintage vocalist and entertainer Hayley Di Rito from 3pm to 6pm;

TUESDAY:

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has karaoke from 7pm to 10pm;