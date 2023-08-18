Grease: Key Youth Theatre summer musical from Kindred Drama opens - in pictures
Grease opened on Wednesday for a sell-out five-show run at The Key Theatre
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
The city’s young theatre talent is putting on a glitzy performance of Grease – until Saturday, 19 August.
The show is bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want.
Photographs taken by the Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer, David Lowndes, show an electrifying performance…
Tell us what you thought of the show at [email protected].
