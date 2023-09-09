Grease - a timeless spectacle  of love, friendship and nostalgia

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Peterborough’s SasSync Productions are bringing the timeless spectacle of love, friendship and nostalgia to the stage at The Fleet in Fletton on Saturday, November 4.

With two captivating shows scheduled (2pm and 7pm), audiences are in for a treat as they relive the iconic love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski, as the Burger Palace Boys and The Pink Ladies navigate their way through the highs and lows of their senior year at Rydell High.

SasSync will transport audiences back to the golden era of rock 'n' roll, poodle skirts and leather jackets.

The cast of Grease The Musical

Featuring a cast that beautifully blends seasoned performers with enthusiastic newcomers, this production prides itself on inclusivity, celebrating the love of theatre across all experience levels.

Director Tessa Wenn says excitedly: "My goal is to create a space where performers and audiences alike can be inspired and empowered by the magic of theatre. Grease is not just a story; it's a journey back in time, a celebration of friendship, love, and the unbridled spirit of youth. By bringing this beloved musical to life, we aim to inspire future generations to embrace their passions and embark on their own transformative journeys."

The enchanting melodies and foot-tapping tunes are sure to resonate with all generations – "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin'", "You're the One That I Want" and more.