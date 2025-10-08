Grab your golden ticket for a magical new musical

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to The Cresset in November

Step into Willy Wonka’s magical world when Charlie And The Chocolate Factory comes to The Cresset in Peterborough next month.

This enchanting adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved tale – featuring memorable songs including I’ve Got a Golden Ticket, The Candy Man and Pure Imagination – is the latest Cresset Arts and Theatre School (CATS) annual musical and runs from November 20 – 2 3.

This production brings together the same creative team (Director: Stuart Morrison & Choreographer / Associate Director: Monique Benoiton-Smith) who produce The Cresset’s legendary panto each year. And what’s more it stars a talented cast of local young performers, all bringing their energy, passion, and creativity to this spectacular production.

The leading parts are shared (alternate performances):

Charlie Bucket – Ayden Taylor and Will Benoiton-Smith;

Willy Wonka – Simon Knighton (returning to The Cresset after his performance as Mr Poppy in Nativity The Musical);

Augustus Gloop – Jack Cotuk;

Veruca Salt – Harriette Symondson and Ame Jaarsma;

Violet Beauregarde – Olivia Deakin and Seren James;

Mike Teavee – Charlie O’Donnell and Otto Forkin;

More local youth performers with extensive theatre experience play Oompa Loompas and the ensemble.

In this musical journey, Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious chocolate factory for the first time. Among the 5 lucky winners is Charlie Bucket, who gets to explore a confectionary world full of wonder with the other Golden Ticket holders and Wonka and his colourful Oompa Loompas. However, they soon learn that not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Whether you’re a fan of the classic movie or encountering Wonka for the first time, this production promises to ‘hit the sweet spot’ for the whole family.

• Book online at www.cresset.co.uk/shows/charlie-the-chocolate-factory