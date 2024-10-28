Go Goth or in fancy dress for Cure and Siouxsie tributes gig
The organisers of Club With No Name and some of their old friends from the 80s 'Ghost Ventures' have the number one tribute to Goth legends The Cure – The Cureheads, who have been around doing what they do since 1990.
Support comes from a leading tribute to the one and only true ice Queen of the goths, Siouxsie Sioux!
The Siouxsie experience, known as Siouxsie And The Budgiees, will play all the hits of the post punk legends before handing the stage over to the UKs finest, The Cureheads - The Original Tribute To The Cure since 1990.
The last year has seen a huge resurgence of interest in the Goth scene which reached its peak in the mid 1980s with all the major music magazines running big multi-page features on the bands, clothes and records of the time.
So dig out your old Goth gear – if you still have it – or alternatively come in fancy dress for Halloween…. there always was, after all, a very thin line between the two.
Robert Smith, of The Cure, and Siouxsie, of The Banshees, were both icons of the scene and their look epitomised the look of a generation of music lovers.
Tickets for the event are available from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door.
Doors will open, with a creak ...obviously... at 7.30pm.