Gig guide: What's on in Peterborough this week

​THURSDAY (2nd)

Charters, Town Bridge, has the start of its Winter Ale Festival (until 5th) with 20+ local and national real ales, 8+ ciders and 35+ gins. Free entry; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has a night of live stand-up hosted by The Big Deal Comedy from 8pm in The Tap Room. Tickets £10;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night from 8pm;

See Groove Cartell at Charters

FRIDAY (3rd):Charters, Town Bridge, has Groove Cartell (pictured) with some hard-hitting, soulful funk. From danceable vibes with laid-back grooves to frenetic rock-outs, from 10pm.The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm;The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX (2012) XII from 9pm, a popular new Rock covers band;Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm to late;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot;

Embe Soulfood Restaurant, Cowgate, has Sistas With Soul from 9.30pm;

SATURDAY (4th):The Ostrich Inn has Dependant Variables from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has 2020 vision;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s Country Music Club featuring the return of Spread Your Wings Duo, all kinds of dancing, £5.50 on the door from 8pm-11.15pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors from 9pm, an established high energy live band playing Ska, Reggae,and Northern Soul;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am

The Crown has Citizen Smith, from 9pm playing classic covers from the 60s to the 80s;Charters has Black Dog Murphy from 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has Shane Gould. Members free, guests £3;

SUNDAY (5th):Charters has Stamford singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen performing an acoustic set of her own original songs and popular covers accompanied by Tom Sandison on bass;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm;

TUESDAY (7th):

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

WEDNESDAY (8th):

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Open Mic Night from 7.30pm - Late;

Charters launches “Acoustic Wednesday Nights” (first Wednesday of every month) with Mark Stevens, whose music evokes the sunny climes of California, backed by country riffs straight out of Nashville.

COMING UP:

CLOUD9 SPRING BANK HOLIDAY WEEKENDER 2023

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, Bretton Park, April 29 and 30

Cloud9 is starting the 2023 festival season early and will still be keeping its unique vibe and atmosphere with Drum and Bass on the Saturday and Old Skool on the Sunday.

The weekender will be held in a high top circus tent, housing an epic line up, full festival stage production, lighting and visual FX, 40k Cloud9 “ZEUS” sound rig, food stalls, licensed bars, merchandise and more

Both day tickets and weekend packages available.

The Saturday line-up is: DJs – Hazard, Vibe Chemistry, Alcemist, Aries, Original Sin, Mark XTC, Millz, Fleekee, Massive, 3 Brothers, and Tim Ryan.

MCs – Eksman Evil B, IC3, Ragga Twins, Dreps, Nutcracka, Twin Fx & D Man.

The Sunday line-up: DJs – Ratpack, Slipmatt, Shades Of Rhythm, Billy Daniel Bunter, Rob Tissera, Stevee Wonder, Massive, Savage DJ, Afrozack.

MCs – Strict, Chalkie White, and Whizzkid.