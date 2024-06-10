Get your fill of gin and rum as festival returns to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to raise a glass to the Gin and Rum Festival which is returning to Peterborough Cathedral for the fifth time next month.

On Saturday, July 20, there will be two sessions for you to join the fun and discover a unique experience that celebrates the best of gin and rum and promises the party of the year!

“Having Peterborough Cathedral’s entrance as the starting point for our guests is a truly memorable experience,” said festival owner Bobby Nanua.

“Hosting our event in the summer allows us to take advantage of the fantastic grounds within the cathedral. We are so excited to be hosting our fifth event here and welcoming guests back to enjoy this fabulous place with us.

The Gin and Rum Festival returns to Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters on July 20

“Our height of summer event, Peterborough is one of our only outdoor events in our calendar. We cannot wait to get back.”

All guests will receive a stainless steel cup, stainless steel reusable straw, festival guide, satchel and snack on arrival at one of the sessions (12.15pm-4.30pm or 6pm-10.30pm).

Travel the world of gin and rum across a number of bars with more than 120 different drinks available to choose from. Hand-picked distillers will also be showcasing their products and giving samples for people to try.

Entertainment includes an award winning DJ and live band.