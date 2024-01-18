Get ready for the return of Strictly Soulful - and this week's what's on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Met Lounge, January 26 (9pm-3am)

Strictly Soulful’s first big drum and bass event of 2024 features six headline acts at the Bridge Street venue for the first time.

Exile: One to watch out for in 2024, Exile has just been nominated for the best breakthrough producer at the Drum & Bass Awards 2024.

RC Origin: Garry is the man behind Random Concept events.

Twin FX & D Man: This trilogy of high energy crowd hypers can't be topped.

Barrington: If you know Drum & Bass then you know Barrington (pictured). An absolute legend on the scene and resident for Warning in Cambridge.

All of the above will be supported by Strictly Soulful residents, Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Linden D. Buzz B & Drax. Special guest MC Mookz will be on stage too – as will recent DJ competition winners Li Wills & Blaze.

Last remaining tickets are available on Skiddle .

THURSDAY 18th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dusty Seagulls from 8.30pm. New three-piece band of 15 year olds playing Pop, Rock, Brit Pop, Modern and Rock n Roll covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street,has Originals Music Night featuring three performers from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY 19th:

Brewery Tap has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – late. Free entry.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Tommy Philpot from 9pm.

The Crown has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm. Top Lincolnshire female-fronted 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll’ covers band.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory.

The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Andy Harlow. Members £4, guests £6. Doors open at 7pm.

SATURDAY 20th:

The Burghley Club has The Legendary Betty Swallox Band from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale has Toby & Nat acoustic duo.

The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm.Peterborough Conservative Club has Lainey King .

The Crown has High Point Players from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers from 60s up to date

SUNDAY 21st:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm - 7pm.

Milly’s Bistro, Stamford, Sunday Sessions from 12pm-2.30pm – epic Sunday roast and fabulous jazz from the Jonny Kerry Trio.

TUESDAY 23rd:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the Tap Room from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

THURSDAY 25th:

Charters has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Ostrich Inn has T Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

FRIDAY 26th:

Charters has Benji Webbe (Skindred) DJ Set and guests (Ticket only event see www.eventbrite.co.uk)