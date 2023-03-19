Get ready for the Legends of Variety in Peterborough

The Legends of Variety

Hailing from the world of variety and the very best in television entertainment from the sixties, seventies and eighties through to the present day, they have been brought together on one big show.

Presenting an exciting and touch of nostalgia show at the New Theatre on June 14 are the “Legends of Variety”.

Anita Harris has been an all-sing, all-dancing star of the stage, Tv and film since the 1960s.

Bernie Clifton is a comedian who made his name with his orange ostrich Oswald, appearing in the 70s and 80s on The Good Old Days,, Royal Variety Performance, Crackerjack! and The Keith Harris Show.

Award-winning comedy band The Grumbleweeds found fame on Opportunity Knocks – and now consists of James Brandon and Robin Colvill.

One of the country’s leading comedy magicians, Paul Zenon has been a regular on TV since the 80s when he appeared on talent show New Faces.

And completing the bill is Billy Pearce, another stage and TV favourite who found fame making people laugh on New Faces.

They are all of a certain vintage but years of honing their craft makes them a joy to behold