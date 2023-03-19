News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Get ready for the Legends of Variety in Peterborough

A unique collection of star entertainers still performing at the top of their game are bringing an exciting and nostalgic show to a Peterborough stage.

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
The Legends of Variety
The Legends of Variety
The Legends of Variety

Hailing from the world of variety and the very best in television entertainment from the sixties, seventies and eighties through to the present day, they have been brought together on one big show.

Presenting an exciting and touch of nostalgia show at the New Theatre on June 14 are the “Legends of Variety”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anita Harris has been an all-sing, all-dancing star of the stage, Tv and film since the 1960s.

Bernie Clifton is a comedian who made his name with his orange ostrich Oswald, appearing in the 70s and 80s on The Good Old Days,, Royal Variety Performance, Crackerjack! and The Keith Harris Show.

Most Popular

    Award-winning comedy band The Grumbleweeds found fame on Opportunity Knocks – and now consists of James Brandon and Robin Colvill.

    One of the country’s leading comedy magicians, Paul Zenon has been a regular on TV since the 80s when he appeared on talent show New Faces.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And completing the bill is Billy Pearce, another stage and TV favourite who found fame making people laugh on New Faces.

    They are all of a certain vintage but years of honing their craft makes them a joy to behold

    Tickets (£20 early bird) at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

    Bernie CliftonPeterboroughNew TheatreTickets