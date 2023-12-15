News you can trust since 1948
Get ready for an early New Year house music extravaganza

DJ Danny and DJ EDGE are set to headline an early New Year house music extravaganza at Peterborough’s Red Room.
By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:17 GMT
Get ready for a sensational night at Red Room

Spectra Entertainment is promising an unforgettable New Year's celebration at the Broadway venue on December 29 – the last Friday on the year, from 10pm through to 5am.

DJ Danny and DJ EDGE are two titans of the house music industry known for their incredible talent and ability to move crowds.

DJ Danny is the mastermind behind the full mix chart-topping house anthem "Make Me." House DJ Edge is renowned for creating sonic landscapes that elevate the dance floor experience.

    Get ready for a journey through electrifying mixes, seamless transitions, and an atmosphere charged with infectious energy.

    Grab a ticket and you can expect a sonic journey through the best beats and mixes as these DJs take the stage, ensuring an energetic and memorable night for all.

    For more information, ticketing, and updates, see spectraentertainmentltd on Instagram or email [email protected]

    •And make a date for New Year’s Eve at The Met Lounge – where there is always a reason to dress up (gentlemen - dinner jackets and ties, ladies, your best ballgowns if you wish).

    Expect to hear the very best of Rock / Metal / Indie / Pop Punk Emo and of course Party Tunes - it is New Years Eve after all!!. From 9pm – 3am.

