​This week’s Peterborough pub and club gigs plus something for White Isle devotees

b

​THURSDAY 14th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Last Hour Stand from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY 15th:

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has 80’s Christmas Party with DJ Lez and Luke from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has Glam Slam Glitz.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – 2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Party Punk Bus.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Festive Folk Roots Club with Sarah Ashley, Vic Lennard and Marlo.SATURDAY 16th:

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl Another Planet.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has BHDC, female-fronted group playing rock, metal, punk and pop covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am, playing op tunes from 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Guards – indie pop and rock classics from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Shelby.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has 23 Reasons

Iron Horse Ranch House has The Reckless from 9pm .SUNDAY 17th:

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Division from 3pm

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm - 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has David James Smith from 3pm.

Charters has Palmy Ukulele band from 3pm followed by Christmas Quiz from 6.30pm (free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab).WEDNESDAY 20th:

The Ostrich Inn has Retrolux from 8pm.

DATE FOR THE DIARY

Classic Ibiza, Burghley House, July 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the stunning setting, Classic Ibiza will once again be headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), who have performed with dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Nightmares on Wax and Robert Miles.

They’ll be re-united with DJ Goldierocks, former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis, and a line-up of globally renowned vocalists for over five hours of Balearic-infused house anthems.

Nearly 60,000 people partied to the Classic Ibiza vibe in 2023, with USO performing over 40 house classics to capacity audiences across the country.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said : “We’re never ones to rest on our laurels, so we’ve already been busy delving through house music’s rich catalogue to find the new tracks that will be given the special USO treatment next summer. You can definitely expect some absolute classics! We’ve also got some other ideas up our sleeve that are sure to wow our incredible Burghley House audience.”