Get ready for a sizzling summer at Burghley

There’s a sensational summer of music, the world’s largest gathering of Rolls Royce cars, a new evening of opera in Burghley’s beautiful South Gardens, a summer proms complete with historic cavalry displays, fireworks and live-firing canons and more to look forward to.

For family fun, Burghley’s new Hide & Secrets adventure play is already proving a big hit since opening at the end of April. Combining play, exploration, and discovery, the attraction features six fun-packed family play zones and a spectacular Hidden Towers structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During selected dates in August, Burghley’s ever-popular Beastly Boring Tours, aimed primarily at six-to-11-year-olds, offer fun tours of the House for children with costumed guides revealing the grizzly gruesome, horrible history of a House 500 years in the making.

A summer of fun awaits at Burghley House

Most Popular

A stately sight awaits visitors this weekend (June 23-25), when what is regarded as the largest gathering of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars in the world rolls into the parkland. In one of the most glamorous events in the motoring calendar, hundreds of the luxury cars are expected to grace the sweeping parkland surrounding Burghley. This annual event - the highlight of the year for organisers The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (RREC) – has previously attracted up to 1,000 cars. Free to spectate, ticketed entry is required for trade stands and the hospitality area.

For more motor mania, Burghley will also host the inaugural 'Festival of the Dead' car show (July 2), when the parkland will be graced with a selection of vintage and classic cars, along with custom and exotic cars, celebrating the marques that are no longer made, covering everything from Austin Healey to Wolseley. There will also be a range of auto traders, catering options, awards and live demonstrations at the free to attend event.

For a summer spectacle, the House will be the magnificent backdrop for the 18th annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert, a celebration with music, fireworks, spitfire, cannons, and cavalry (July 8). A party in the park ‘with a difference’ the dramatic concert is a highlight of the summer social calendar and has become a firm favourite with fans. The longest running picnic proms series in the UK, the full two-hour orchestral concert from the New English Concert Orchestra will feature well-known classical pieces, before ending with a traditional ‘last night of the Proms’ flag-waving sing-along and a fireworks finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who prefer to party the night away to classic anthems under the stars in a family friendly environment, Classic Ibiza is also back for 2023 (July 29). An open-air celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, the Urban Soul Orchestra, world class DJs and critically acclaimed vocalists will bring a heady blend of Balearic beats to life.

The stage at Burghley

The Wild Arts Opera Evening combines arias, songs and ensembles with performance storytelling, which aims to take the audience on an emotional journey ranging from laughter to tears (July 20). Four world class singers and a string quintet will feature music by Handel, Mozart and Puccini amongst others, in stunning outdoor setting.

Foodie fans are also in for a treat at Burghley’s annual summer celebration of food and drink, when more than 45 quality food producers will set up stalls in the picturesque Chestnut and Stable Courtyards for the free-to-enter Fine Food Market (August 26-28).