Star Wars themed battles await at Rumble Live this Bank Holiday weekend

Players who book a session at Rumble Live – set in acres of woodland at Grafham Water – this Saturday, Sunday 1st May and Bank Holiday Monday will be treated to special Star Wars themed missions, while encountering Stormtroopers and even a pesky Jawa.

Rumble players will be fighting for the Rebel Alliance or joining the dark side with the Empire in special Star Wars themed missions, including Hoth Defence — in which the The Rebel Alliance team are entrenched and have to hold out against the attacking Empire forces as long as they can — Commander Take-down and Endor Escape.

A special leaderboard will also be running across all of the Star Wars sessions throughout the weekend, with the Ranger’s standout player being crowned as the ‘Chosen One’. The Chosen One will win a free future VIP session at Rumble Live, which they can bring five Jedi friends along to, on a day and time of their choosing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacquie and Billy Rumble, Rumble Live’s co-owners, decided to celebrate Star Wars day at the attraction this year after first opening in 2019.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of Star Wars event at Rumble for a while as it plays such a huge role in sci-fi culture,” says Jacquie Rumble.

"As a family-friendly attraction Rumble is loved by grandparents and children alike and Star Wars is one of those rare gems that is adored by children and teens today as much as their parents and grandparents. We’ll have some authentic stormtroopers keeping a watchful eye (including our 10-year-old who is going to be a Jawa!) and the whole team is incredibly excited to have some fun with this event to mark Star Wars Day.”

All of the sessions over the early May Bank Holiday weekend (30th April and 1st and 2nd May) will be Star Wars themed and so can just be booked as normal via the website.

Rumble is suitable for adult Jedi and young padawans aged eight and over. No previous lightsaber experience required.