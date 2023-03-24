Fundraising gig topped £2,600 for school in Peterborough

Colin and the band on stage at The Parkway Club. Photo by Mick Rouse

​Colin, who lives in Glinton, plays in the band Ten Years After who tour extensively abroad.

When his sister, Hannah Forman, asked Colin if he fancied doing a local gig to raise money for the city’s Heltwate Special Needs School where Hannah’s great granddaughter is a pupil, he jumped at the chance.

The lucky crowd at the Maskew Avenue venue were then treated not only to Colin, but Marcus Bonfanti, lead guitarist, and Ric Lee, drummer, also from Ten Years After.

Colin and sister Hannah at the gig. Photo by Mick Rouse

“Those who attended the gig were left spellbound at the performance of these incredible musicians and full of praise for the band. Ric battled through a blizzard to get from his home in the High Peak in Derbyshire and Marcus travelled up from London,” said Hannah.

“Over £2,600 was raised for Heltwate and some of the students at the school joined in the dancing. It was a truly amazing evening,” added Hannah, who said she was grateful to all those who had supported the gig, had a great night and made money for a local charity into the bargain.

