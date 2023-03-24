Fundraising gig topped £2,600 for school in Peterborough
Music fans were treated to a fantastic night at Peterborough’s Parkway Club when internationally renowned bass playing legend, Colin Hodgkinson treated his fans to a rare local appearance.
Colin, who lives in Glinton, plays in the band Ten Years After who tour extensively abroad.
When his sister, Hannah Forman, asked Colin if he fancied doing a local gig to raise money for the city’s Heltwate Special Needs School where Hannah’s great granddaughter is a pupil, he jumped at the chance.
The lucky crowd at the Maskew Avenue venue were then treated not only to Colin, but Marcus Bonfanti, lead guitarist, and Ric Lee, drummer, also from Ten Years After.
“Those who attended the gig were left spellbound at the performance of these incredible musicians and full of praise for the band. Ric battled through a blizzard to get from his home in the High Peak in Derbyshire and Marcus travelled up from London,” said Hannah.
“Over £2,600 was raised for Heltwate and some of the students at the school joined in the dancing. It was a truly amazing evening,” added Hannah, who said she was grateful to all those who had supported the gig, had a great night and made money for a local charity into the bargain.
Hannah also wanted to thank the Parkway Club for hosting the gig on March 10 and Colin Smith and Martin Stansfield for providing the sound and lighting.