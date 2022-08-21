Fun for all the family at Central Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Park fun day returns on September 3 (photo from 2019)

Saturday, September 3, will see a fabulous arrangement of activities, entertainment and an impressive Dog Show organised for everyone’s enjoyment.

The Dog Show starts at 2pm, however entries for the classes will open at midday. This event is proving to be extremely popular, with families and their pooches. There are ten classes that can be entered (for a small fee) including Waggiest Woofer, Best Rescue and Owner Most Like Their Dog. There will be some lovely prizes donated by local companies including the sponsors of the dog show, Byre Veterinary Surgery.

The activities for the Fun Day will start at 11am – including a Community Cricket Match with a team from the Police, Fire Service and Peterborough City Council staff versus the Combined Mosque.

Friends of Central Park in partnership with Cricket East and PCC have organised the match for people to enjoy and support. In the afternoon, there will be a youngster’s match, supported by the Lords Taverners Wicketz project.

There will also be a choice of local arts and crafts stalls to browse, face painting and a funfair for the younger children.

Families can enjoy the numerous toys in the adventure playground and the paddling pool should be open, as will Willow Cafe.