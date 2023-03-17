From Blackpool Tower to Peterborough - it's High Jinx

Magician, illusionist and escapologist Michael Jordan on stage. Photo by Red Box Studios.

Michael Jordan works under the stage name High Jinx and is renowned in the industry for the brilliantly natural way he engages with audiences.

The 31-year-old award-winning magician is a master of illusions and a specialist in circus skills so keeps audiences enthralled.

He’ll be at the New Theatre in Peterborough for a matinee show on Sunday, April 9, starting at 2pm.

Michael said: “There are two kinds of magicians – those who want to fool the audience and those who want to entertain. I’m certainly one that’s keen to entertain.”

Michael got his first big break when he appeared on a TV show hosted by world-famous duo Penn and Teller. He had to do an illusion that saw him sawing a girl into five and they had to work out how it was done.

Since then he’s worked all round the world including touring with the famous Le Festival International de Magie in France. He has done 11 consecutive seasons in Blackpool – the last three in the tower alongside its world-renowned circus.

