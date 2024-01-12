News you can trust since 1948
Follow the Bear: Stunning photo exhibition celebrates Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival

Photographer Andy Gutteridge’s work shows behind the scenes images of popular Fenland tradition
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:42 GMT

A stunning photo exhibition highlighting the spectacular Straw Bear festival has opened in Whittlesey.

The ‘Life and Soul of the Straw Bear’ exhibition is on display in the town library, with photographer Andy Gutteridge documenting the festival – including the behind the scenes images that most visitors to the festival will not get to see.

There are more than 100 photographs in the exhibition, many focussing on the volunteers involved in organising the festival.

The exhibition is free, and is open on Saturday during the festival itself, between 9am and 5pm.

It will also be running at the library on Monday between 9am and 5pm, Tuesday between 9am and 1pm, and Wednesday between 9am and 12pm.

The exhibition celebrates the Straw Bead festival

1. The Life and Soul of the Straw Bear

The exhibition celebrates the Straw Bead festival Photo: David Lowndes

Andy Gutteridge at the Whittlesey Library exhibition

2. The Life and Soul of the Straw Bear

Andy Gutteridge at the Whittlesey Library exhibition Photo: David Lowndes

The exhibition celebrates all things Straw Bear

3. The Life and Soul of the Straw Bear

The exhibition celebrates all things Straw Bear Photo: David Lowndes

There are more than 100 photos in the exhibition

4. The Life and Soul of the Straw Bear

There are more than 100 photos in the exhibition Photo: David Lowndes

