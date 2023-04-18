Look out for the monster trucks at Truckfest

Truckfest celebrates 40 years with another action-packed event at Peterborough’s East of England Showground – and we have teamed up with the organisers to give away five family tickets.

Since 1983, Truckfest has been delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, founders Colin Ward and Bob Limming are still as enthusiastic and proud of what the event has become.

They will say a fond farewell to the East of England Showground as they move on to Lincolnshire in 2024, but Colin Ward is sure “Truckfest Peterborough 2023 will go out on a high."

Most Popular

He added: “It is going to be awesome and with our truck entries and camping facilities already fully booked we know already that it’s going to be a busy show.”

The event has been extended from April 29 to May 1 – with the return of a light parade on the evening of ‘Super Saturday’, live music and fireworks to finish the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monster Trucks and arena Stunt Shows will prepare to amaze in the main arena over the weekend and TV stars from the trucking world, including Todd Dewey from the Ice Road Truckers and Steve Grahame from Outback Truckers, will be there all weekend.

How do I enter?

To be in with a chance of winning one of five family tickets – which includes 2 adults and 2 children – answer this question: What year did Truckfest begin?

Email your answer to [email protected] before noon on April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad