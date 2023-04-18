News you can trust since 1948
Five family tickets to be won for Truckfest in Peterborough as it waves goodbye to East of England Showground

Enter our competition to win one family ticket for Truckfest’s last ever Peterborough festival

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Look out for the monster trucks at TruckfestLook out for the monster trucks at Truckfest
Truckfest celebrates 40 years with another action-packed event at Peterborough’s East of England Showground – and we have teamed up with the organisers to give away five family tickets.

Since 1983, Truckfest has been delivering a great day out and a fantastic family experience.

Now, founders Colin Ward and Bob Limming are still as enthusiastic and proud of what the event has become.

They will say a fond farewell to the East of England Showground as they move on to Lincolnshire in 2024, but Colin Ward is sure “Truckfest Peterborough 2023 will go out on a high."

    He added: “It is going to be awesome and with our truck entries and camping facilities already fully booked we know already that it’s going to be a busy show.”

    The event has been extended from April 29 to May 1 – with the return of a light parade on the evening of ‘Super Saturday’, live music and fireworks to finish the show.

    Monster Trucks and arena Stunt Shows will prepare to amaze in the main arena over the weekend and TV stars from the trucking world, including Todd Dewey from the Ice Road Truckers and Steve Grahame from Outback Truckers, will be there all weekend.

    How do I enter?

    To be in with a chance of winning one of five family tickets – which includes 2 adults and 2 children – answer this question: What year did Truckfest begin?

    Email your answer to [email protected] before noon on April 24.

    To pre-book tickets, head to Truckfest.

    Related topics:Lincolnshire