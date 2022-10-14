Fiendish family fun at Burghley House

Spooky things will be happening at Burghley House

The ever popular Spooky Tours (19-29 October) are led by ghost expert Martin Tempest and take visitors on a guided tour through creepy cellars and centuries-old cloisters, taking in some of the less visited areas of Burghley House.

Designed to be scary but fun, although not advised for under 12s, the tours reveal some ghostly goings-on across the centuries, as well as scares, during the 45-minute flickering torchlight trails. Tickets, which must be pre booked, cost £24 per person.

For fewer scares - and more daylight - head to the Sculpture Garden and tackle the Burghley Halloween Trail (15-30 October) to find the hidden spooks and solve clues to receive a treat.

Set amidst the splendour of the historic country estate’s Sculpture Garden, visitors young and old can get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in their scariest costumes to tread through the autumn leaves and find the clues in every creepy corner.

Most Popular

The gardens are open from 10.30am to 5pm and the trail is free with House or Gardens ticket.

Youngsters can also magic up their own own creations at the October Half Term Children’s Halloween Craft Workshops (24–28 October), included with a valid House or Gardens ticket (daily between 12 noon and 4pm.