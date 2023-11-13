News you can trust since 1948
Family tickets to be won for light and sound show at Peterborough Cathedral

Luxmuralis return to Peterborough Cathedral with the spectacular new light and sound show ‘The Manger’ next week – and we have two family tickets to give away.
By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT- 1 min read
The digital art specialists will this year illuminate the interior of the cathedral with an amazing series of moving images for a multi-sensory experience.

The Manger will aptly tell the story of the Nativity and is timed to coincide with the start of Advent.

The stunning architecture of Peterborough’s iconic landmark will become the canvas for a series of projections along with a beautiful original soundtrack to accompany it, enhanced by the cathedral’s wonderful acoustics.

Win tickets to see The Manger from Luxmuralis at Peterborough CathedralWin tickets to see The Manger from Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral
    This immersive journey with different installations to walk through and enjoy, will take 45 minutes to an hour. It will be a one-way flow and suitable for wheelchairs and prams so that everyone can enjoy it.

    There will be timed ticket slots and once inside there’s no rush to leave. You can enjoy mince pies and mulled wine and perhaps even pick up a gift in the cathedral shop.

    Tickets are £8 for standard entry, £6.50 children and £25 for a family ticket. Tickets and full details are available now online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk .

    To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, let us know which story The Manger will tell? Email your answer to: [email protected] before noon on Monday, November 20.

