Family tickets to be won for light and sound show at Peterborough Cathedral

The digital art specialists will this year illuminate the interior of the cathedral with an amazing series of moving images for a multi-sensory experience.

The Manger will aptly tell the story of the Nativity and is timed to coincide with the start of Advent.

The stunning architecture of Peterborough’s iconic landmark will become the canvas for a series of projections along with a beautiful original soundtrack to accompany it, enhanced by the cathedral’s wonderful acoustics.

This immersive journey with different installations to walk through and enjoy, will take 45 minutes to an hour. It will be a one-way flow and suitable for wheelchairs and prams so that everyone can enjoy it.

There will be timed ticket slots and once inside there’s no rush to leave. You can enjoy mince pies and mulled wine and perhaps even pick up a gift in the cathedral shop.

Tickets are £8 for standard entry, £6.50 children and £25 for a family ticket. Tickets and full details are available now online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk .