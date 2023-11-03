Family friendly bonfire night entertainment
Smoke & Mirrors will take place at Paston Farm Community Centre on Saturday, from 5pm to 8.30pm, and Westraven Community Garden on Sunday, from 4pm to 7.30pm.
Jumped Up Theatre have recreated their Smoke & Mirrors night, last seen at The Green Backyard in 2016, featuring a star turn from Peterborough's much-loved Lamphouse Theatre and their version of the Gunpowder Plot with typically catchy songs by Tom Fox and a silly and fast-moving script by Becky Owen-Fisher.
Smoke & Mirrors will also include live, around-the-campfire music from Manchester’s favourite gypsy jazz band, The String Beans, known for frantic, improvised live shows and intricate medleys. There will also be guest spots for music students from Peterborough College.
The event will conclude with a heat-filled performance by Chris Marley, with fire juggling and pyro spinning, and a bonfire sculpture by local artist Rose Croft, which are both sure to get the necessary ooohhhs and aaahhhs from the bonfire night audiences.
Further event information, and tickets, are available at www.jumpeduptheatre.com/smoke-mirrors or at the venues themselves. Tickets are priced as Pay-What-You-Can so, however tight finances are, everyone can be a part of Smoke & Mirrors – while tickets last!