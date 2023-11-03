Family friendly bonfire night entertainment

The Juggling Inferno

Smoke & Mirrors will take place at Paston Farm Community Centre on Saturday, from 5pm to 8.30pm, and Westraven Community Garden on Sunday, from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Jumped Up Theatre have recreated their Smoke & Mirrors night, last seen at The Green Backyard in 2016, featuring a star turn from Peterborough's much-loved Lamphouse Theatre and their version of the Gunpowder Plot with typically catchy songs by Tom Fox and a silly and fast-moving script by Becky Owen-Fisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoke & Mirrors will also include live, around-the-campfire music from Manchester’s favourite gypsy jazz band, The String Beans, known for frantic, improvised live shows and intricate medleys. There will also be guest spots for music students from Peterborough College.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will conclude with a heat-filled performance by Chris Marley, with fire juggling and pyro spinning, and a bonfire sculpture by local artist Rose Croft, which are both sure to get the necessary ooohhhs and aaahhhs from the bonfire night audiences.

Most Popular