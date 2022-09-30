Familiar faces in Peterborough's longest running panto at the Key

David Griffin-Stephens as Dame Fanny Fitzbottom and Simon Aylin as Dick Whittington

Peterborough’s longest-running panto returns to the Key Theatre on The Embankment with a hilarious, fun-filled brand new family adventure – starring long-time Key favourite Simon Aylin, back by popular demand as Dick Whittington, and David Griffin-Stephens as Dame Fanny Fitzbottom.

The duo also direct, with original music by Simon Hanson.

Dick Whittington is the purrrfect pantomime adventure that follows our hero to seek his fame, fortune and happiness in London Town.

Cirque Enchantment

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can they stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?

With tickets selling fast, an additional week of performances has been programmed to extend the run from November 25 until January 8, 2023.

Tickets for Dick Whittington are available to buy atwww.keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/dick-whittington/

In the Key Theatre Studio, younger imaginations will be catered for with a brand-new show for pre-school children, Santa’s New Sleigh, a festive play by Brad Fitt, which runs from December 12 to 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprocket and Dibs have a problem!

Christmas is fast approaching and Santa’s Sleigh is nowhere to be found.

Will Sprocket and Dibs be able to create a new sleigh in time or will Christmas be cancelled?

Can you help them save the day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only time will tell, but with audience participation, sing-along songs and a free present from Santa for every child it promises to be the perfect festive treat.

Tickets for Santa’s New Sleigh are available to buy onlineat www.keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/santas-new-sleigh/

Meanwhile, over at the New Theatre,in Broadway, a stunning new show will play exclusively for Peterborough audiences who are invited to escape to a mystical world of frozen beauty and magical adventure with Cirque Enchantment.

This magical production features superb choreography, breathtaking vocals and mesmerising circus performers. With an eclectic musical soundtrack including Mad World, Sweet Dreams, Relight My Fire, I’ll Put A Spell On You and many more, Cirque Enchantment – which runs from December 16-18 – sees a little girl with a big imagination enter a frozen circus wonderland and a mysterious path of good versus evil, meeting an array of weird, wonderful and talented characters along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Cirque Enchantment are available at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/cirque-enchantment/