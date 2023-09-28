News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Expect the unexpected when Shaun Ryder comes to Peterborough

He’s the wild man of rock who became a national treasure. Now Shaun Ryder, front man of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, is hitting the road for a new, spoken word tour – arriving in Peterborough in October next year.
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Shaun RyderShaun Ryder
Shaun Ryder

Taking in the length and breadth of the UK – including the Key Theatre on October 13, 2024 – Shaun will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between.

The star of more-TV-shows-than-anyone-has-a-right-to-feature-on – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

Most Popular

    “This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

    Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock&roll star dubbed Britpop’s answer to WB Yeats.

    Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 29), at 10am from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com.

    Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.

    Related topics:PeterboroughTicketsBritpop