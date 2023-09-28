Expect the unexpected when Shaun Ryder comes to Peterborough
Taking in the length and breadth of the UK – including the Key Theatre on October 13, 2024 – Shaun will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between.
The star of more-TV-shows-than-anyone-has-a-right-to-feature-on – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.
He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.
Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.
“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”
Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock&roll star dubbed Britpop’s answer to WB Yeats.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 29), at 10am from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com.
Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.