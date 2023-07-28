News you can trust since 1948
Everyone loves a little Urban Brunch

​Urban Brunch celebrated their fifth anniversary in Peterborough with a fun-filled day packed with music, food and entertainment at The Willow earlier this month.
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Urban Brunch resident DJs and some special guests brought the best in RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro House to keep everyone entertained.

Keep an eye out for their next date in the city coming soon.

Urban Brunch at The Willow in Peterborough earlier this month

Urban Brunch at The Willow in Peterborough earlier this month

Urban Brunch at The Willow in Peterborough earlier this month

Urban Brunch at The Willow in Peterborough earlier this month

