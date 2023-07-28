Everyone loves a little Urban Brunch
Urban Brunch celebrated their fifth anniversary in Peterborough with a fun-filled day packed with music, food and entertainment at The Willow earlier this month.
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Urban Brunch resident DJs and some special guests brought the best in RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro House to keep everyone entertained.
Keep an eye out for their next date in the city coming soon.
Page 1 of 2