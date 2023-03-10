Enjoy a night of West End Magic in Peterborough

Christian Lee

​Since 2013, West End Magic has run throughout the year at London’s Leicester Square Theatre featuring award-winning magic, illusion and comedy and starring special guest acts selected from some of the UK’s finest magic and variety acts.

This year marks 10 years of the show so to celebrate, it’s heading on tour around the country, starting at the Key Theatre on April 1.

Expect an amazing mixture of award-winning magic, mind-reading mysteries, and comedy featuring mesmerising magic from British Magical Champion and current President of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Oliver Tabor.

Your magical compere on the night will be Wayne Trice, who amongst other feats will attempt to escape from his jacket!

Also on the bill is also enchanting fairytale illusion and sorcery from The Glamourists, and the special guest act is former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Christian Lee, described as the ‘King of Comedy magic’ and mostly remembered for attempting to read Amanda Holden’s mind whilst wearing a giant balloon on his head.

The family-friendly show will begin the tour at Peterborough’s Key Theatre on April 1 at 7:30pm, before embarking on a 15 date tour around the UK, concluding back at the Leicester Square Theatre in October.

