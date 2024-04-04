Ely Folk Festival is back for the 38th time this summer

As ever there is an eclectic range of musical styles for all tastes and ages, including folk rock, Americana, blues and roots as well as traditional folk acts – more than 35 performances on three stages from July 12-14 at the Stuntney Estate.

One of the most anticipated events is a performance from Brit Award winner Eddi Reader on Sunday evening on the main stage. She will play with a full band including festival patron and acclaimed songwriter Boo Hewerdine.

Other headliners include fiery Celtic fusion band Peatbog Faeries, multi-award-winning contemporary folk band Breabach, acclaimed duo O’Hooley & Tidow, and veteran singer-songwriter Jez Lowe.

Additional highlights include performances from folk legend John Kirkpatrick, powerful and award-winning Fleetwood Mac-esque live act Morganway, The Fugitives, who will join the festival from Canada, veteran troubadour Rory McLeod and exciting folk-rockers Rusty Shackle.

On the dance front veteran outfit Kegs and vibrant ceilidh band Stumpy Oak will keep everyone’s feet moving while David Gibb and Nick Parker will provide a family folk show and a children’s ukulele workshop respectively as well as performing separately in their own right.

Fionnuala Lennon, the festival’s Marketing Director, said: “Over one glorious weekend in July, we will celebrate the best in folk and roots music as part of our 38th festival. It’s a fabulous way of catching nationally acclaimed and talented local acts up close in the relaxed surroundings of Stuntney estate and we look forward to welcoming everyone.

