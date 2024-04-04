Ely Folk Festival is back for the 38th time this summer

There is a treat in store for folk music lovers this summer, with the return of the 38th Ely Folk Festival to showcase a wealth of local and global talent.
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:21 BST

As ever there is an eclectic range of musical styles for all tastes and ages, including folk rock, Americana, blues and roots as well as traditional folk acts – more than 35 performances on three stages from July 12-14 at the Stuntney Estate.

One of the most anticipated events is a performance from Brit Award winner Eddi Reader on Sunday evening on the main stage. She will play with a full band including festival patron and acclaimed songwriter Boo Hewerdine.

Other headliners include fiery Celtic fusion band Peatbog Faeries, multi-award-winning contemporary folk band Breabach, acclaimed duo O’Hooley & Tidow, and veteran singer-songwriter Jez Lowe.

Additional highlights include performances from folk legend John Kirkpatrick, powerful and award-winning Fleetwood Mac-esque live act Morganway, The Fugitives, who will join the festival from Canada, veteran troubadour Rory McLeod and exciting folk-rockers Rusty Shackle.

On the dance front veteran outfit Kegs and vibrant ceilidh band Stumpy Oak will keep everyone’s feet moving while David Gibb and Nick Parker will provide a family folk show and a children’s ukulele workshop respectively as well as performing separately in their own right.

Fionnuala Lennon, the festival’s Marketing Director, said: “Over one glorious weekend in July, we will celebrate the best in folk and roots music as part of our 38th festival. It’s a fabulous way of catching nationally acclaimed and talented local acts up close in the relaxed surroundings of Stuntney estate and we look forward to welcoming everyone.

A crowd shot from Ely Folk Festival which returns in July

Ely Folk Festival

A crowd shot from Ely Folk Festival which returns in July Photo: Nikki Geast

Eddi Reader will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival

Ely Folk Festival

Eddi Reader will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival Photo: supplied

Kitewing will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival

Ely Folk Festival

Kitewing will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival Photo: supplied

Rusty Shackle will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival

Ely Folk Festival

Rusty Shackle will be performing in July at Ely Folk Festival Photo: supplied

