Eight great kids shows coming to Peterborough theatres

There is fun galore awaiting theatre-loving kids in Peterborough as a host of shows – book and TV spin-offs – head to the city in 2024.

​Here’s what’s in store in 2024.

EXCITING SCIENCENew Theatre, February 11This exciting and educational show will amaze and astound all ages from 4 years and upwards.It is packed with fun and fact filled experiments… recreating a volcanic eruption; turning a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher and taking aim at you with a smoke blaster!So, stand clear and prepare for action, as this show is full of wiz, bang, pop …. and splurt!

THE SOOTY SHOW – 75TH BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR!New Theatre, March 9Celebrating 75 amazing years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party and you’re all invited. However, in true Sooty style nothing goes to plan!The special guests are on their way – Butch the bulldog, Ramsbottom the snake and circus superstar Michael Jordan, with his jaw-dropping juggling!

SPOT’S BIRTHDAY PARTYKey Theatre, March 14/15Based on the beloved Eric Hill classics Where is Spot and Happy Birthday Spot, this brand-new adaptation brings your favourite pup and his friends to life in an interactive and accessible show suitable for ages 2+ years and their grown-ups.Join Steve the monkey, Tom the Crocodile and Helen the Hippo to say a big happy birthday.

THE LITTLE MERMAIDKey Theatre, March 30Join Ariel; her father, King of the Seven Seas; Ursula, the evil sea witch, and a whole host of fabulous characters in this brand-new adaptation.Expect lots of fun, singing and dancing, all brought to you by a fantastic and energetic company of wonderful performers. Sparkling scenery, beautiful costumes and an exciting opportunity to meet the characters after the show.

BLUEY’S BIG PLAYNew Theatre, May 16-19When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTSNew Theatre, June 4 and 5Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical show for all the family.Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon…

THE LION INSIDENew Theatre, June 11 and 12Based on the book by Rachel Bright & Jim Field, this is a heart-warming tale about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar.In a dry dusty place where the sand sparkled gold, stood a mighty flat rock, all craggy and old. And under that rock in a tinyful house, lived the littlest, quietest, meekest brown mouse.Fed up of being ignored and forgotten by the other animals, Mouse wishes he could roar like Lion. But, as he discovers, even the biggest, bossiest people are scared sometimes … and even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion!

​​​​​​​THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA

Key Theatre, July 3 and 4

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos in this musical play based on the book by Judith Kerr.

