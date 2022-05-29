EastEnders' Maisie Smith to star in Peterborough-bound musical

Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith are to star in Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Maisie is taking on the lead female role of Fran, alongside her former Strictly dance partner, Kevin Clifton, who she waltzed her way to victory with in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Children In Need Special. The following year she danced her way into the BBC One Strictly Come Dancing final.

Earlier this year, Maisie joined the cast of the Strictly Live Arena Tour and will add another jewel to her Strictly crown, as she makes the move into musical theatre in the musical, based on the award-winning global film phenomenon of the same name.

Maisie said: “Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too - I can’t wait.”

Craig Revel Horwood who is directing Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

Kevin added: “I’m beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again – she’s amazing! And I’ll finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with Maisie in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

Craig, who us directing and choreographing the show, said: “I’m delighted that the super talented Maisie Smith is joining

Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Ballroom UK tour. I can’t wait to see them dance together again. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening. I know that they’ll both be FAB-U-LOUS!”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical, co-choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer – played by former Kevin . When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran (Maisie), a beginner with no moves at all.

Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of more than 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama.