EastEnders favourite Cheryl Fergison – and former Bretton Woods Community School pupil – is the lead in this year’s Peterborough pantomime.

Best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC1 soap, she’s now been cast as Good Witch Glinda in The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz at The Cresset.

It might be Cheryl’s first Cresset panto but several of the cast will be familiar to panto-goers, when the show opens on December 14, running through to December 31.

Actor Cheryl Fergison is leading the show this year at The Cresset (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

Cheryl, who grew up in Peterborough during the 1970s-1980s, has plenty of theatre credits too – Dance With Death, Menopause The Musical, Chicago, and several tours of The Wizard Of Oz.

Who else is set to star?

David McClelland plays The Tin Man, returning a decade after appearing in Beauty & The Beast in 2013.

‘TV’s Top Gadget Guru’ David is a familiar face on British television screens, starring in BBC1's Rip Off Britain, CBBC Newsround, BBC Right On The Money, Stephs Packed Lunch and more.

The stars of this year's panto.

The Scarecrow will be played by Andrew Crawford, who played Beast in the 2021 production of Beauty & The Beast.

She was missing last year, but Cresset regular Victoria Jane is back as Dorothy.

Victoria Jane trained at The Urdang Academy and has performed all over the world. An actress, children’s presenter, puppeteer, skin artist, and voice-over artist, her biggest claim to fame is playing Noo Noo the Hoover in the remake of The Teletubbies in 2015 for Cbeebies.

After her fantastic run as Wendy/Mermaid in Peter Pan last year, Katie Paine returns as The Wicked Witch Of The West.

Katie has starred in many theatre productions, including Heathers UK Tour and We Will Rock You.

The crowd loved him as Mrs Smee in Peter Pan – yes, back for more is Edward Simpson as The Cowardly Lion.

After a superb run in December 22, Edward has since appeared in Illyria's summer tour of Pride and Prejudice.

George Dee grew up in Peterborough and has been performing in Cresset Pantomimes for 16 years and this year he gets to play The Wizard.

Alex Walton, who has just finished his GCSEs at Bourne Academy, is already a Cresset panto veteran.

Alex has been in six pantos, first appearing at just nine-years-old, and will play Toto.

Fancy joining the cast?

With the professional cast in place, the production team – Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions with choreography by Monique Benoiton-Smith –is recruiting some talented youngsters to star alongside them in this year’s show.

They are looking for all kinds of enthusiastic and talented young performers, who love to dance, act and perform, and are confident moving on stage and following choreography and direction.

Auditions are to be held for a wide range of roles on Sunday, September 3, at The Cresset.