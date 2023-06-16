Duckfest: Village pub plans huge day of music as fundraiser for Cancer Research

Some of the bands taking part in Duckfest at the Ruddy Duck pub in Peakirk

The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, August 12, and is dedicated to former long-time Ruddy Duck landlord Andy Ruddy, who is recovering from cancer.

Gates will open at 12pm on the day with music getting under way from 1pm – featuring seven live bands, all well-known locally.

Providing the entertainment will be The Tour*Ettes, Unhinged, Beatles acoustic tribute Mellow Submarine, Arctic Monkeys tribute Arctic Roll, Zillion Dead Rabbitz, Citizen Smith and the Palmy Ukulele Band.

Keeping the crowd entertained between sets from the bands will be a selection of acoustic solo artists – Ruddy Duck manager Charley Moore, Beatrice Phillips and Joe Drury.

Charley said: “We are collecting for Cancer Research UK and dedicating the whole event to Andy Ruddy, the previous landlord, who is recovering from cancer, plus all the people, friends and family who have been affected by it.

“We will be serving all the usual beers and spirits plus some extra ales and drinks.

“There will be live music from 1pm, gates open at 12pm, and its will be free entry.