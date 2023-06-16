News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Duckfest: Village pub plans huge day of music as fundraiser for Cancer Research

The recently reopened Ruddy Duck at Peakirk is getting ready for Duckfest, a family friendly fun day packed full of live music, in aid of Cancer Research UK.
By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Some of the bands taking part in Duckfest at the Ruddy Duck pub in PeakirkSome of the bands taking part in Duckfest at the Ruddy Duck pub in Peakirk
Some of the bands taking part in Duckfest at the Ruddy Duck pub in Peakirk

The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, August 12, and is dedicated to former long-time Ruddy Duck landlord Andy Ruddy, who is recovering from cancer.

Gates will open at 12pm on the day with music getting under way from 1pm – featuring seven live bands, all well-known locally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Providing the entertainment will be The Tour*Ettes, Unhinged, Beatles acoustic tribute Mellow Submarine, Arctic Monkeys tribute Arctic Roll, Zillion Dead Rabbitz, Citizen Smith and the Palmy Ukulele Band.

Keeping the crowd entertained between sets from the bands will be a selection of acoustic solo artists – Ruddy Duck manager Charley Moore, Beatrice Phillips and Joe Drury.

Most Popular

    Charley said: “We are collecting for Cancer Research UK and dedicating the whole event to Andy Ruddy, the previous landlord, who is recovering from cancer, plus all the people, friends and family who have been affected by it.

    “We will be serving all the usual beers and spirits plus some extra ales and drinks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “There will be live music from 1pm, gates open at 12pm, and its will be free entry.

    "We just ask that people donate throughout the day. There’s merchandise (cups, t-shirts, etc…) to buy and food and drinks all day. It should be a fun day for a great cause.”

    Related topics:Cancer Research UK