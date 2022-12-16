Keith Jack stars in Dreamcoat Stars

Dreamcoat Stars tour is heading to Peterborough’s Key Theatre on March 17.

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show promises ‘powerful star vocals’ in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.

Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite productions in one epic show, being produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack.

Keith is also starring in the touring production, having shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

The tour will also star the longest reigning Joseph, Mike Holoway, having first played the titular role at age 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period and 4,000 performances.

Dreamcoat Stars celebrates the life and work of legendary composers in this new mega mix production.