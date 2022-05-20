Strike A Pose! comes to New Theatre in October

The awesomely talented Queens tearing up the floor in this jaw-dropping celebration of pop’s greatest divas are ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ legend TRINITY THE TUCK, the face, the body all the way from the USA; DIVINA DE CAMPO, the UK’s triple threat drag superstar finalist from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ season one; and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ legend, JUJUBEE, international singing sensation and goddess of glamour.

They are joined by a multi-talented supporting cast as they WERK iconic hits made famous by the greatest divas of all time, including Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Cher, Rihanna, Judy, Liza, Whitney, Gaga and Ariana. Off-the- hook costumes, insane live vocals and killer choreography will leave you gagging for more.

Divina De Campo said: “‘Strike A Pose!’ is about all the divas who inspired us as drag babies, so for me, that’s Judy, Gaga, Beyoncé, all the greats... I’m going to be joined by the incredible Trinity The Tuck and the gorgeous Jujubee, alongside a multi-talented cast. This is going to be an all- singing, all-dancing extravaganza.”

The show comes to Peterborough New Theatre on October 8 – and here is a rundown of the stars.

TRINITY THE TUCK

The gorgeous Trinity is best known for competing in the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and for being one of the winners of the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars not to mention she is starring in All Stars season 7.

Trinity has released a chart topping album, starred in various music videos and hosted drag series, Love for the Arts. Alongside her podcast, Werk, Trinity won ITV’s Karaoke Club: Drag Edition, where she served the UK her dazzling personality and comedic wit, she can’t wait to continue her love affair with her UK fans with Strike a Pose!.

DIVINA DE CAMPO

Divina De Campo is the stage name of Owen Farrow, a seasoned British Drag Queen known for her successes on BBC’s Drag Race UK, The Voice and All Together Now.

Aside from her TV appearances, Divina is also known for her high soprano and 4-octave range and many theatrical performances, including playing the role of Mary Sunshine in the international adaptation of Chicago the Musical and in the latest production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

JUJUBEE