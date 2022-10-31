There will be six performances at the Key Theatre, between tonight and Saturday – the first in two years because of the pandemic - and all those taking part are very excited, said director Jo Christopher.

"We have 59 members of the cast who will be on stage at some point, and for around 50 per cent of them, because we have had a two-year break, it is their first Gang Show. and first time on stage.

"We started rehearsals in June and it is looking absolutely amazing. It is a great family variety show – with lots of singing, dancing and comedy."

All those taking part are aged between 8 and 25 and involved with the Scouts Association across Peterborough.

Tickets and show times at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com.

