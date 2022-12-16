News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Dozens of talented Peterborough youngsters put on a Broadway show

Dozens of talented young performers took to the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a one-off show.

By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago

The cast were all part of Peterborough Performing Arts, which holds classes at The John Mansfield Centre, in Dogsthorpe.

“Christmas on Broadway” was a spectacular evening of everything from the classic Christmas favourites through to today’s Christmas masterpieces.

Take a look at the next 11 pictures taken on December 11 by Peterborough Telegraph photographer, David Lowndes, to see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PeterboroughNew TheatreDogsthorpePeterborough Telegraph