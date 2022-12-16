Dozens of talented Peterborough youngsters put on a Broadway show
Dozens of talented young performers took to the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a one-off show.
By Brad Barnes
4 minutes ago
The cast were all part of Peterborough Performing Arts, which holds classes at The John Mansfield Centre, in Dogsthorpe.
“Christmas on Broadway” was a spectacular evening of everything from the classic Christmas favourites through to today’s Christmas masterpieces.
Take a look at the next 11 pictures taken on December 11 by Peterborough Telegraph photographer, David Lowndes, to see if you can spot someone you know.
Page 1 of 3