Dozens of talented Peterborough youngsters put on a Broadway show

Dozens of talented young performers took to the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a one-off show.

The cast were all part of Peterborough Performing Arts, which holds classes at The John Mansfield Centre, in Dogsthorpe.

“Christmas on Broadway” was a spectacular evening of everything from the classic Christmas favourites through to today’s Christmas masterpieces.

Take a look at the next 11 pictures taken on December 11 by Peterborough Telegraph photographer, David Lowndes, to see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas on Broadway show at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales