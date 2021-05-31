DJs from iconic Peterborough nightspots back for reunion party night

Some of the DJs and friends at the Out Out reunion launch

The likes of Skip Stuart, who span the discs at the Bull and Dolphin, Rob Jones, from nights at The Halcyon, and Dave King, from La Scala,, will be coming “Out Out” of retirement for the big Out Out reunion party at The Fleet in Fletton, on September 10.

Not only will it be a giant get together for Peterborough music fans from “back in the day” but it will act as a fundraiser for Peterborough City Hospital’s social fund.

Stef Malajny, who started promoting in the city in the 1970s, is behind the celebration, which he says is long overdue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”It is going to be a really big reunion, not just the old DJs but people who went to the music venues in Peterborough years ago,” said Stef, who will be doing a Northern Soul set on the night.

“The Fleet is the perfect venue because we have put loads of events on there over the years.

”And any money we make we will give to the hospital social club for them to spend on anything they want to - it is a small way of saying thanks for all they have done.”

Stef said he has eight DJs lined up for the night, which will cover music from the 70s through to the 90s, and having launched it on social media the response had been amazing.

”We have got people coming from abroad and we are even going to put on a live stream online for any people who can’t come but would like to enjoy the night,” he added.

So as well as Stef, Skip, Rob and Dave, there will be sets from Eddie Nash (L’Aristos); Tom Bryan (Annabelle’s) and Dave Forth (The George) plus Dave Reed will be doing a Ska set.

Host on the night will be Malc James (Slickers) and singer Malcolm Fovargue will be keeping the party going.

”We will have him up singing Love Won’t Be Denied and that will get the roof lifted off the place,” said Stef.