Disco show is hot stuff
Get ready to dance, shout, and shake your body down when good-time Seventies dance music stage show Disco Inferno hits Peterborough.
The touring spectacular – “an electrifying show that screams glitter balls and good times all the way” – reaches New Theatre on April 6, 2023.
Show producer Mark Halliday says: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.
“Theatregoers will be thrilled by pitch perfect harmonies; high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame it on The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.”
The two-hour production packs in the biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.
Most Popular
“West End performers are supported by a tight-as-Spandex band,” promises Mark, “and audiences will be treated to slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography. It’s the funkiest get down in town. Tipping our Fedora to the famous Pepsi TV ads of the era, Disco Inferno is a hipshakin’, hotsteppin’ legwarmin’, flaresflappin’, afrogleanin’ ghettoblastin’, platformpoundin’, hustlebustin’, cooldiggin’ revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the Seventies.”