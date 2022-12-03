Disco show is hot stuff

Disco Inferno is coming to Peterborough in 2023

The touring spectacular – “an electrifying show that screams glitter balls and good times all the way” – reaches New Theatre on April 6, 2023.

Show producer Mark Halliday says: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.

“Theatregoers will be thrilled by pitch perfect harmonies; high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame it on The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.”

The two-hour production packs in the biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

