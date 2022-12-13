Board gamers at the open day of the Dice Box Cafe at Bridge Street

The Dice Box Cafe, in Bridge Street, is the brainchild of Dane and Becky Richards – both avid gamers themselves – who were absolutely delighted to welcome their first customers on Saturday.

“It was just what we wanted and expected,” said Dane, “people sitting down together and enjoying playing games. It was a very enjoyable day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there is no shortage of options, with more than 400 games on the shelves to choose from.

Board gamers at the open day of the Dice Box Cafe at Bridge Street

Most Popular

There is everything from traditional ones that everybody knows – like Kerplunk and Monopoly – some that are suitable for small children, through to the more complex, strategic games for real enthusiasts.

"The great thing is, you don’t have to be a gamer to come to a board game cafe,” added Dane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone loves party games for instance – they are great fun and simple to play. You don’t have to know what the games are, with some you just sit down and play.

"At one point on Saturday we had four generations of the same family, just sitting down and playing games together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board gamers at the open day of the Dice Box Cafe at Bridge Street

The menu offers hot and cold drinks as well as delights such as pizzas and fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dice Box is open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 8pm on Sundays.

You can book a table – and even a game from the vast library – by going online to www.the-dice-box.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board gamers at the open day of the Dice Box Cafe at Bridge Street