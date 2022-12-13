News you can trust since 1948
Dice Box Cafe: Board game cafe comes to Peterborough city centre

Promising fun for all the family Peterborough’s new city centre board game cafe has opened just in time for Christmas.

By Brad Barnes
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Board gamers at the open day of the Dice Box Cafe at Bridge Street
The Dice Box Cafe, in Bridge Street, is the brainchild of Dane and Becky Richards – both avid gamers themselves – who were absolutely delighted to welcome their first customers on Saturday.

“It was just what we wanted and expected,” said Dane, “people sitting down together and enjoying playing games. It was a very enjoyable day.”

And there is no shortage of options, with more than 400 games on the shelves to choose from.

    There is everything from traditional ones that everybody knows – like Kerplunk and Monopoly – some that are suitable for small children, through to the more complex, strategic games for real enthusiasts.

    "The great thing is, you don’t have to be a gamer to come to a board game cafe,” added Dane.

    "Everyone loves party games for instance – they are great fun and simple to play. You don’t have to know what the games are, with some you just sit down and play.

    "At one point on Saturday we had four generations of the same family, just sitting down and playing games together."

    The menu offers hot and cold drinks as well as delights such as pizzas and fries.

    The Dice Box is open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 8pm on Sundays.

    You can book a table – and even a game from the vast library – by going online to www.the-dice-box.co.uk

